DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Down 0.2 %

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

DiamondRock Hospitality Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from DiamondRock Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.24%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

(Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.