Natixis Advisors LLC Has $793,000 Holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZWS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE ZWS opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $41.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $297,593.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,272.70. This represents a 12.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $299,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,002,819 shares in the company, valued at $504,094,718.40. The trade was a 37.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

