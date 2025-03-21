Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,983,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,598,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 597.7% during the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 1,145,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,123,000 after purchasing an additional 981,517 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 310.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,176,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,829,000 after acquiring an additional 890,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 782,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.85%.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barrington Research set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

