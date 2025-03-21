Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

SBRA stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.32. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $182.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 226.42%.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

