Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 4,243 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 165.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.48. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

