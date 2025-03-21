Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $897,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 191.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.00.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

