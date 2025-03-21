Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,209 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TLK. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 31.4% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.