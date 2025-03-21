Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

JNPR stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNPR. Argus lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,115,827.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,651.42. The trade was a 24.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

