Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $149,000 Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cameco by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,393,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,266 shares during the period. Segra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,013,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,680,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,249,000 after buying an additional 839,077 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $34,440,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,151,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,737,000 after buying an additional 664,828 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Glj Research upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.64.

Shares of CCJ opened at $44.86 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average is $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 160.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

