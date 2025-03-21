Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 5,464 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in IES were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IES by 165.4% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 119,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,842,000 after acquiring an additional 74,438 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in IES by 79.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 155,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,026,000 after acquiring an additional 68,750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IES by 4.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,476,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,687,000 after buying an additional 65,145 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in IES during the third quarter worth about $10,426,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in IES during the third quarter worth about $3,453,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Shares of IESC opened at $187.03 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.17 and a 1 year high of $320.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.87.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.30%.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

