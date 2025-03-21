IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 616.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,360,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

IDXX stock opened at $420.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $398.50 and a 12-month high of $548.88. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $437.30 and its 200 day moving average is $445.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. The trade was a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

