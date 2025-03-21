Amundi Purchases 27,288 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Amundi boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 199.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,288 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $502.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.22 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile

(Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

