Two West Capital Advisors LLC Buys 326 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Two West Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.9% of Two West Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Two West Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bull Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 252.3% during the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in Apple by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $214.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.33. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.08 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson set a $290.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.65.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

