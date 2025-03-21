Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 2,144 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 219.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,836,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,425,000 after acquiring an additional 185,069 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,433,000 after buying an additional 40,733 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,350,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,702,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 25.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,318,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,087,000 after buying an additional 265,115 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,230,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,762,000 after buying an additional 168,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $45.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.09. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.36%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Stories

