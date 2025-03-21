Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 3,848 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 243.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.72.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $128.96 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.49 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.30.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

