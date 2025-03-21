CKW Financial Group Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,641 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.5% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 252.3% during the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $110,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $214.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.08 and a 52 week high of $260.10.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Apple from $253.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $290.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.65.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

