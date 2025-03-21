Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $800,000 Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 34,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 116,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 39,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 31,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

