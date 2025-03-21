Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 48,490 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 381,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.5747 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

