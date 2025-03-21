Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,720 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 188,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 20,732.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after buying an additional 208,564 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.11. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $35.44. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

