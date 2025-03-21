Amundi Buys Shares of 3,042 Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 40.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $150.48 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $122.73 and a 12 month high of $169.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.66.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

