iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.59 and last traded at $72.59, with a volume of 196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.41.
iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.74. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.
About iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF
The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.