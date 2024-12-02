iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.59 and last traded at $72.59, with a volume of 196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.41.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.74. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

About iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

