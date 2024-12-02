Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 18035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Arbor Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$21.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of -3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78, a current ratio of 243.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.44.

Arbor Metals Company Profile

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

