Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Short Interest Update

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,800 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 450,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fresnillo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FNLPF

Fresnillo Price Performance

About Fresnillo

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,874. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

(Get Free Report)

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.