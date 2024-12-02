Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Short Interest Update

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,800 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 450,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fresnillo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FNLPF
Fresnillo Price Performance
About Fresnillo
Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fresnillo
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.