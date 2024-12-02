iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.89 and last traded at $73.76, with a volume of 10647764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.65.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,878,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,859 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,337,000 after buying an additional 1,506,562 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,868,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,395,000 after buying an additional 656,213 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,028,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,742,000 after acquiring an additional 281,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,459,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,316,000 after acquiring an additional 561,317 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

