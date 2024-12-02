Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 298,995 Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 298,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,689,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.25% of Capri as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Capri by 35.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 14.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Capri by 1,580.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Capri by 26.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 15.2% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Citigroup lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Capri Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE CPRI opened at $23.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $51.23.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

