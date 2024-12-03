Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of GMRE stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $8.72. 122,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.88 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,197.90%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 12.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.75 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

