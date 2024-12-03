Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price dropped by TD Securities from C$71.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$66.68.

RCI.B stock traded down C$0.09 on Tuesday, reaching C$50.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,646. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$48.67 and a 52 week high of C$64.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$52.76.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

