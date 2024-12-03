Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,760,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the October 31st total of 10,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.67. 801,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,205,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.24%.

Carrier Global announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,665,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,736,000 after purchasing an additional 469,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,937,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,961,000 after acquiring an additional 289,439 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,267,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,360,000 after purchasing an additional 269,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 36.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,729,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

