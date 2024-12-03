RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Trading Down 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.50 and last traded at $44.61. 57,107 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 484,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.84.

Several analysts have commented on RXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average is $52.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $163,277.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,096.82. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shweta Maniar sold 3,782 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total transaction of $173,518.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,183.76. The trade was a 25.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,197. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXST. M&G Plc grew its position in RxSight by 12.4% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 159,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after buying an additional 17,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RxSight by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,634,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in RxSight in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,488,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in RxSight by 21.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 45,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in RxSight by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

