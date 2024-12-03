Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the October 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Globant Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.08. 142,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,704. Globant has a one year low of $151.68 and a one year high of $251.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globant from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.06.

Institutional Trading of Globant

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,817.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,112 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth about $99,396,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Globant by 57.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,851,000 after purchasing an additional 161,512 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 512,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,432,000 after buying an additional 155,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Globant by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 266,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,450,000 after buying an additional 126,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

