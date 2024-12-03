Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $970.76 and last traded at $971.83. 367,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,919,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $975.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $980.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $873.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $433.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $907.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $872.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total transaction of $2,844,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,983.70. This represents a 27.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.68, for a total transaction of $1,266,866.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,514,232. This represents a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,016 shares of company stock worth $9,826,115. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 2,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5,552.6% in the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

