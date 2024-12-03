Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Update

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,400 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the October 31st total of 250,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.9 days.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CWSRF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.49. 70 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,887. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $11.68.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

