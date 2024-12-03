Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.88 and last traded at $10.90. 10,998,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 53,656,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on F. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 93.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,181,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,473,000 after buying an additional 570,293 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $545,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,157.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 181,006 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 166,617 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 795,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 48,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

