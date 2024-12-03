AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.56 and last traded at $9.57. 3,622,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 14,058,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 200.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,446,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639,675 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 314.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,842,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,345 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $17,463,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 115.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,912,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 945.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,489,000 after purchasing an additional 969,475 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

