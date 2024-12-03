Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $192.60 and last traded at $194.19. 3,084,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 15,215,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5484 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 26,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 789,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,221 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

