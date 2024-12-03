Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Canada Rare Earth Corp. (CVE:LL – Get Free Report) rose 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 237,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 295% from the average daily volume of 60,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Canada Rare Earth Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20,260.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.
Canada Rare Earth Company Profile
Canada Rare Earth Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing an integrated business within the rare earth industry in Asia. The company offers high-purity rare earth oxides, rare earth fluorides, larger particle/nano rare earth oxides, and other products. Its products are used in various industries, such as high-end electronics, lighting solutions, ceramic and glass, catalytic and cracking, magnets, and atomic energy.
Further Reading
