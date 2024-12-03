Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Snap Call Options (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 136,886 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 47% compared to the average daily volume of 93,052 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 19,779,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,604,373. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. Snap has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.60% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snap

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 6,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $77,208.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $657,132. This represents a 10.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $12,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 57,210,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,137,362.50. This represents a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,388,709 shares of company stock worth $16,448,087 over the last three months.

Institutional Trading of Snap

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 354.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

