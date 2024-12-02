Morgan Stanley Upgrades Stryker (NYSE:SYK) to “Overweight”

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $445.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $370.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SYK. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $406.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.40.

NYSE SYK opened at $392.15 on Monday. Stryker has a twelve month low of $285.79 and a twelve month high of $398.20. The stock has a market cap of $149.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 36.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. The trade was a 42.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,781 shares of company stock valued at $24,612,275 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 6.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

