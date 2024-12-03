Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Short Interest Update

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the October 31st total of 3,260,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 489,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Corsair Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of CRSR stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.76. 367,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,368. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 7.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 995.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 16.2% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

