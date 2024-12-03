Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,140,256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 8,961,438 shares.The stock last traded at $5.97 and had previously closed at $6.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 3.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33.

In related news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 447,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $2,253,111.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,535.68. This trade represents a 94.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 344,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,276.10. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,776,667 shares of company stock valued at $48,432,337 over the last three months. 13.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.