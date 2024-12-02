iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,342,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,198,000 after buying an additional 43,084 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,417,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,310,000 after acquiring an additional 95,510 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 751,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,543,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,904,000 after purchasing an additional 35,071 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $290.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.40 and a fifty-two week high of $290.77.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

