Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Time to Sell?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.44 and last traded at $7.81. Approximately 10,177,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 8,187,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Joby Aviation from $10.50 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 42,844.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 7,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $62,603.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,218.80. This trade represents a 20.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $1,212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,674,274 shares in the company, valued at $158,470,228.90. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 535,526 shares of company stock worth $2,745,708. 32.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Joby Aviation by 218.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth $51,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 3,311.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

