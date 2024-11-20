Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,460,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,206 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $32,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 56.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 79,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 28,584 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $3,975,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 717,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,027,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 17.2% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 513,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 75,546 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

PAHC stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 42,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $951.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.88. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $25.98.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.44 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 21.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,500. The trade was a 25.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

