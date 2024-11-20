Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.9% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $63,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 130.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,611,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2,268.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.6 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $530.00. 147,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

