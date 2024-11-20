Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $23.29 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $23,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Chubb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 220,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth $127,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,715 shares of company stock worth $23,803,540 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $282.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,692. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $216.90 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.63 and its 200-day moving average is $273.89. The company has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.37.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

