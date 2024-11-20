Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,599 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 34.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,599 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 315.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 72,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,747 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 271.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $181.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.05 and a 200-day moving average of $171.59. The company has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $144.83 and a 1 year high of $185.79.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

