MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 4.6% – Should You Buy?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $358.71 and last traded at $356.36. 6,611,767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 17,123,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $340.65.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a PE ratio of -204.34 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. MicroStrategy’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($8.98) earnings per share.

In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total transaction of $14,479,312.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,514.70. This represents a 90.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,152. The trade was a 31.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,569,577 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

