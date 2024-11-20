TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.150-4.170 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.12-1.14 EPS.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.54. 1,867,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,216,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $87.44 and a 52-week high of $122.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.42 and a 200 day moving average of $112.04. The company has a market cap of $132.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Citigroup downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.41.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

