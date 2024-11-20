Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $6.73 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,581 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.3% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 24,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.0% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 30,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 170,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,718,000 after buying an additional 96,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 31,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 10.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 39.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $201.07 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.17. The company has a market cap of $183.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

