Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 600,748 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25,889 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $93,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Target by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,374,851 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $647,652,000 after acquiring an additional 279,656 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 11.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,316,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $639,050,000 after acquiring an additional 440,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Target by 16.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,114,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $461,031,000 after acquiring an additional 435,229 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 9.7% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,094,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $458,131,000 after buying an additional 272,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Target by 0.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,035,326 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $301,310,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $156.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.32. The stock has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $128.37 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Target from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.47.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. This represents a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. This trade represents a 12.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

